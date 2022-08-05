Columbus church members give back to Mother Earth on Mother's Day

A group of 40 volunteers from Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland cleaned up litter along South Nelson Rd. and East Livingston Ave.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of a Columbus church celebrated Mother's Day by giving back to Mother Earth.

World Mission Society Church of God marked the day by cleaning up parts of South Nelson Road and East Livingston Avenue with volunteers from Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland. The group said the goal was to share the love of a mother on Mother's Day.

"They always consider their children and always try to provide a safe and healthy environment for them, so today we're trying to do the same for our neighbors," said Latifa Brown, a church member.