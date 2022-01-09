x
Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus

After the roof collapsed, Columbus fire declared the second story of the 16-unit apartment complex a loss.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard. 

The roof collapsed as a result of the fire, causing the second-floor apartments to be ruled a loss. The first-floor apartments have water damage.

No cause has been identified as of yet, according to the Columbus fire captain.

