Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus

After the roof collapsed, Columbus fire declared the second story of the 16-unit apartment complex a loss.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.

The roof collapsed as a result of the fire, causing the second-floor apartments to be ruled a loss. The first-floor apartments have water damage.