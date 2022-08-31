Crawford County man trapped in grain bin flown to hospital

Two people were trapped in a grain bin for several hours before being freed by first responders.

NEW WASHINGTON, Ohio — Two people were trapped in a grain bin in Crawford County for several hours before first responders were able to get them out Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call at approximately 9:48 a.m. of two people trapped in a grain bin on the 7000 block of Marsh Road in New Washington.

Multiple units were called to the scene to help free them.

First responders used grain bin extraction techniques and tools. Holes were cut in the bin to remove corn and a vacuum was brought in to help with grain removal.

One man was taken to a hospital by helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office.