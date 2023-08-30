'It's unthinkable:' Family urges Blendon Township to release bodycam video of shooting sooner

According to Blendon Township Police chief, the department plans to release body camera footage to the public by Friday after the family has viewed it.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus family is calling for accountability and transparency six days after an officer from the Blendon Township Police Department fatally shot a 21-year-old pregnant mother.

Ta'Kiya Young was fatally shot last Thursday in a Kroger parking lot located at 5991 Sunbury Rd. after reports that she was stealing alcohol from the store.

Her family is calling for urgency as body-worn camera footage has yet to be released.

In a statement, Police Chief John Belford said, “While legal review and video redactions are still ongoing, we will be ready to release the body camera footage of the officer involved shooting to the public by Friday after the family has had the opportunity to see it Friday morning. We spoke to the family’s attorney on Wednesday, and I am appreciative of his help coordinating with the family during this difficult time.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, the family's attorney, Sean Walton, said that there are many questions left unanswered.

"They're unanswered partially because we don't know the identity of this officer. We don't know his previous history. We don't know if the other citizens had interactions with this officer that could provide any kind of perspective on how we got here today," said Walton. "It's important to point out the gap in time between Ta'Kiya's killing and the release of the body camera footage. That footage can be released whenever they're ready. There should be an urgency to releasing that footage, and we don't quite understand the delay."

Young's loved ones gathered to demand accountability and transparency from Blendon Township.

"It just was tragic, and it should've never ever ever happened," said Nadine Young, Ta'Kiya's grandmother. "Now August is going to be a grieving month for a while because she shouldn't be gone."

Young described Ta'Kiya as the family party girl and a prankster.

"She was family-oriented. She was like a fireball," she said.

In a video statement Friday, Chief Belford said, Every loss of life is a tragedy. The family of the woman who died is understandably upset. I’ve personally spoken with a member of the family, and I will continue to keep them informed about what’s happening."

Belford said his department will release the body camera footage when legal redactions are made.