'She just lit up every room': Family remembers Glenwood Community Center shooting victim

A’Tayia Nichols, 24, was shot and killed on Wednesday at the Glenwood Community Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of A'Tayia Nichols met Friday night to hold a candlelight vigil outside of the Glenwood Community Center.

The 24-year-old was killed on Wednesday after a shooting at the center, which has been used this week as a cooling center.

Officers were called to the center in the Hilltop neighborhood just after 5 p.m. Witnesses said there was a fight before the shooting.

Officers found Nichols and an 18-year-old woman in a parking lot. They were able to locate a third shooting victim, a 15-year-old boy, by following a trail of blood.

Nichols was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 5:54 p.m. The 18-year-old and 15-year-old are expected to survive their injuries.

Nichols’ family said she lit up every room and described her as loved by everyone.

“She has a 2-year-old son. In 10 years he might not even remember her. That's gonna be the hard part for us to take care of him and not have his mother here beside him,” said Patricia Hooper, A’Tayia’s aunt.