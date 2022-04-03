Family, friends gather to celebrate life of Nightbirde

Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski died last month after a battle with cancer.

HEATH, Ohio — Family, friends and loved ones have gathered at a church in Heath to celebrate the life of Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski.

Nightbirde, who took the nation by storm with her stellar performance in "America's Got Talent," passed away on Feb. 19 after battling cancer.

The Zanesville singer was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2017. She went into remission in 2018.

She was diagnosed again in 2019 and given 3-6 months to live with a 2% chance of survival. But she was again declared cancer-free in 2020.

Before her "America's Got Talent" appearance, Nightbirde was told her cancer spread to her lungs, spine and liver.

She left the show in August saying her health had "taken a turn for the worse."

In a post at the end of January, she wrote that things had been brutal but added a photo of herself because she felt "pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real."