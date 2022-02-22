‘Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope’: Nightbirde's family releases statement after singer's passing

The Zanesville native passed away after a four-year battle with cancer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of Nightbirde, the Zanesville singer who passed away Saturday after a years-long battle with cancer, released a statement sharing their devastation over her death.

The singer, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, captured the nation's attention after her show-stopping performance on "America's Got Talent" last year in which she earned a Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell.

In 2017, Nightbirde was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She went into remission in 2018.

She was diagnosed again in 2019 and given 3-6 months to live with a 2% chance of survival. But she was again declared cancer-free in 2020.

Prior to appearing on the show she was told her cancer had spread to her lungs, spine and liver.

She left "America's Got Talent" in August saying her health had "taken a turn for the worse."

In a post at the end of January, she wrote that things had been brutal but added a photo of herself because she felt "pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real."

You can read her family's full statement regarding her passing below, which was provided by our sister station WKYC:

"It is with the deepest heartache that we confirm that after a four year battle with cancer, Jane Marczewski, known to many of you as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th 2022.

We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss.

Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her song "It’s OK" and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up.

Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her.

Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.