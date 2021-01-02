Faith leaders call for former Columbus police chief Quinlan to be fired

Several Columbus faith leaders say the demotion of Thomas Quinlan is not enough.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just before his one-year probationary period was up, Thomas Quinlan agreed to be demoted from the position of Columbus Police Chief at the request of Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Some Columbus faith leaders say a demotion isn't enough.

“Out now, we need him out and now,” said Reverend Jeffery P. Kee, who was on the chief search advisory committee.



Even before Mayor Ginther demoted Quinlan from chief to deputy chief, faith leaders planned on sending a letter asking for the chief to be fired.



“We were on our way here with the signatures when he pulled the stunt of the demotion, “ said Paisha Thomas of Say it Loud Columbus.



The faith leaders say the demotion isn't enough and that Quinlan will still be in a leadership position in the department.



“Allowing the police chief to stay in the department in whatever capacity is not an acknowledgment of wrongdoing,” said Rabbi Hillel Skolnik of the Congregation Tifereth Israel.

Ginther would not give an on-camera interview, but sent a statement saying:

"I appreciate all points of view, and there are many, on the incredibly difficult challenges we face as a community. I consulted with residents, activists, faith and community leaders who I trust, and I stand by my decision. More importantly, I am focused on selecting a new chief of police that will bring about the reform and change we all agree is necessary."

In addition, to Quinlan's firing, the group is calling for Ginther to hire Perry Tarrant, the other finalist for the position a year ago.



“He spent more than $100,000 on this national search just to promote someone from the inside. That's a waste of taxpayers' dollars. You do not need to spend any more money on any more national searches. You need to call Perry Tarrant,” Thomas said.

We reached out to Tarrant, but he did not respond to our request.