Mayor Ginther says he will look outside Columbus Division of Police for next chief

The search for a new chief comes as Thomas Quinlan agreed to be demoted from the position on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just over a year ago, Mayor Andrew Ginther hired Thomas Quinlan to be the next chief of the Columbus Division of Police.

It was the first time the city could hire a chief from outside the division, but he went with the internal candidate.



“I accept full responsibility for hiring the last chief and I will accept full responsibility for hiring the next chief,” Ginther said.



Ginther said Quinlan had some success in the position but chose to demote the chief at the end of his probationary period as the leader of the division.



“I am the mayor of the 14th largest city in America. I accept full responsibility for all of the decisions that leaders within the city of Columbus and the Division of Police make. That is my job,” Ginther said.



Between COVID-19, the protests in downtown Columbus, and a fatal officer-involved shooting in December, it has been a tumultuous year for the department and Quinlan.

Ginther would not give an exact reason for the change.



“There isn't any one instance or inflection point. This decision was made, it was cumulative,” Ginther said.

In an internal note to the police department announcing the change, Quinlan wrote he agreed to be demoted to deputy chief.

Ginther said Deputy Chief Mike Woods will serve as interim chief while the city conducts a national search for a permanent replacement.



At a time when the city is seeing record levels of violence and homicides, Ginther says he is looking for a leader who can change the culture within the department.



“I'm looking for a transformational leader. A change agent that knows how and has a demonstrated record and history of changing culture and bridging the divide between police and the community, and a commitment to making sure officers are held accountable,” Ginther said.



Ginther says there will be an expedited process for the new chief, and he is looking for someone outside of the department.

Ginther says he has not reached out to any of the previous final candidates for the position. He said he hopes this will be an expedited search since the previous search happened just over a year ago.