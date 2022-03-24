Fairfield County firefighter dies after battling cancer

The fire department announced 41-year-old Lt. Ralph A. "Andy" Nunley passed away on March 23.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Bloom Township firefighter has died after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

He was diagnosed with cancer in January and underwent several chemotherapy treatments, but officials say they were not making much of a difference.

Nunley spent more than 23 years with the Bloom Township Fire Department. Fire Chief Thomas Williams said Nunley's passing has had a devastating effect on several people in the township.

“Andy was an integral part of our fire department. More so, he was an integral part of our lives” Williams said. “There was not a person on the BTFD that was not impacted in a positive way by Andy Nunley. From his incredible mechanical and construction knowledge to his sense of humor and contagious laugh, we will all feel this loss for a long time."

Firefighter and close friend Chris DeBoard said he worked his entire career with or for Andy and he was so much better for having done it.

“Every day working with Andy you were guaranteed to have a good time. Our job is filled with stress and grief, and it's important to have someone like Andy who could rally the group or change the mood with his sense of humor,” he said.

Bloom Township trustees opened their recent meeting with a moment of silence in memory of Nunley.