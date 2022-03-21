Family of woman killed in east Columbus fire say they didn't know until days later

The family of a woman killed in an East Columbus dire says they didn't find out she died until days later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of Shannan Williams told 10TV she was the backbone of the family.

"She was a goofball. If anybody was feeling down, she would be the positive energy that you needed that day,” said De’Leon Grier, one of her sons.

The family said Williams died in the fire that happened at the Carnaby Village Townhomes on March 12.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said they couldn’t confirm her identity at the time if the fire.

Tracy Blackmon, Williams' sister. said the family learned about her death days later from a friend.

"I know I had been texting her,” Blackmon said. “We didn't even find out Saturday, we didn't find out until Wednesday."

Columbus Firefighters ruled the deadly fire as accidental. They said two men and a woman were inside when a pan of cooking oil ignited. Columbus firefighters said the men were able to escape and tried to convince the woman to jump out the window.

She was reportedly afraid of the smoke and wouldn't come downstairs.

Blackmon said her sister was visiting a friend.

"They’re used to mom being there as support for them, and with her being gone, who's going to be there to pick those pieces up?” Blackmon said.

Williams' family won't let her memory die or the messages she preached.