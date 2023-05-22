Police: East High School teacher robbed at gunpoint on school property

Soon after the robbery, police said a pursuit of three suspects inside the teacher's vehicle began near the school.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An East High School teacher was robbed at gunpoint on school property Monday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Three suspects were taken into custody after a police pursuit of the teacher's vehicle.

Police said the armed robbery occurred around noon outside the high school located at 1500 E. Broad St.

Soon after the robbery, police said a pursuit of three suspects inside the teacher's vehicle began near the school. Police followed the suspects onto Interstate 670 and eventually into the Franklinton neighborhood, where the suspects ran from the vehicle.

All three suspects were taken into custody after a brief foot chase, police said.

The age of the suspects are unclear at this time and no additional information was released by police.

