Police: Girl injured in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A girl is hospitalized after she was hit by a vehicle on the city's east side Wednesday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Zettler Road.

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition, but police said her condition has upgraded to stable.

Police said that the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash.

The intersection was closed but has since reopened.