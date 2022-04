Columbus police said the crash happened on Trabue Road and Wilson Road just after 12:40 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in west Columbus early Wednesday morning.

Columbus police said the crash happened on Trabue Road and North Wilson Road just after 12:40 a.m. The crash involved a motorcycle and one other vehicle.

The victim was found in critical condition and taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center. That person was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m., police said.

No one in the other vehicle was hurt.