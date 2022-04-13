Driver flees the scene after car crashes into garage, hits vehicle inside

Columbus police said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Case Road. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into the garage of a home early Wednesday morning in Northwest Columbus after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Columbus police said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Case Road. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, police said.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, went through the garage and hit the vehicle inside. No injuries have been reported.

West Case Road is currently closed in that area.