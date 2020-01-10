19-year-old man killed in South Linden shooting

Police said the suspect is cooperating with the investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Linden area of Columbus on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East 20th Avenue just before 12:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Neqwon Williams, 19, was found shot and taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

Police said an altercation happened on East 21st Avenue and after being shot, Williams ran to East 20th Avenue.

Police said the suspect stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.