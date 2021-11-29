Columbus Zoo offering free Wildlights admission to guests who donate food

Each guest who brings six non-perishable food items to the zoo on Dec. 3 will be given an admission voucher to that evening’s event.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission to Wildlights in exchange for donations when its annual food drive returns this Friday.

The deal is part of the zoo’s "Stuff the Truck Food Drive" in partnership with Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

Each guest who brings six non-perishable food items to the zoo on Dec. 3 will be given an admission voucher to that evening’s event. Guests who provide proof of donation will also receive free parking, according to a release from the zoo.

Food drop-off locations can be found at two Mid-Ohio Food Collective trucks located on both sides of the zoo’s main parking lot. Guests are asked to stay in their cars while approaching the trucks. Items can be taken from the trunk or handed through vehicle windows.

“The holidays offer the perfect time to reflect, be thankful, and give back—all of which are at the heart of the 'Stuff the Truck' initiative,” said Jerry Borin, interim president and CEO of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. “We are proud to continue this important tradition with Mid-Ohio Food Collective, and we are extremely grateful to our generous community for helping to make a difference.”

There is no limit to admission vouchers per family as long as six items are donated per person, according to the zoo. Children under the age of 3 are not required to donate for free entry.

Wildlights, which features festive light displays and holiday activities, begins at 5 p.m. Zoo officials suggest guests arrive early to avoid long lines and delays.