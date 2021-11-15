Wildlights returns to the Columbus Zoo this weekend

The popular holiday event will run through Jan. 2, and features more than just festive lights.

POWELL, Ohio — Wildlights returns to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium this Friday.

The popular holiday event will run through Jan. 2, and features more than just festive lights. Reindeer encounters, camel rides and a trip on the Polar Bear Express are just some attractions offered by the zoo.

This marks the 33rd year the zoo will transform into a twinkling display, decked out with more than 3 million lights.

Here’s a list of attractions

Sparkling Spruce | Two animated light displays: "Candela: The Evolution of Light" and "Holiday Cheer"

Holiday Rhythms Around the Watering Hole | An animated light display set to festive songs.

S'mores Experience | Guests are invited to roast s'mores while socially-distanced around a fire.

Polar Bear Express | Ride through a winter wonderland on the North America Train

Camel Rides | Ride a camel at the Prairie Outpost

The Santa Experience at Polar Frontier | Meet Santa and take a photo

Jingle Ball | Shores Play Park is illuminated while seasonal music plays

Polar Express 4D Experience | View the movie in 4D at Shores Play Park

Animal viewings

Sea Lions of Adventure Cove viewing tunnel

Jack Hanna’s Animal Encounters Village of Adventure Cove

Naomi Coyle Dempsey Quest for Enlightenment Interpretive Center

Vanishing Giants

Discovery Reef

Manatee Coast

Reptile Building

Bob & Evelyn’s Roadhouse Nocturnal Building

Tours and Experiences

Reindeer Encounter | Up-close experience with a reindeer

Wildlights Tour | After hours golf cart tour

Sensory-Friendly Light Stroll | Experience the zoo with smaller crowds, muted music and readily available sensory kits, only from 6 - 8 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Wildlights Hours

Sunday - Thursday: 5 - 9 p.m.

Friday, Saturday: 5 - 10 p.m.

You can learn more here.