LIST: Holiday light attractions, tree lighting ceremonies throughout central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some of the most popular spots throughout central Ohio are about to get a little brighter.

The holidays are right around the corner and more and more places are breaking out the decorations to celebrate. 10TV has compiled a list of holiday light locations, so all you have to do is enjoy them.

Experience a holiday drive-thru light show at the Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds.

Columbus Commons Holiday Lights: Nov. 19 - Jan. 2

Roughly 400,000 lights illuminate the park every day from dusk through 11 p.m.

Conservatory Aglow: Nov. 20 - Jan. 9

Thousands of lights transform the gardens of Franklin Park Conservatory. Visitors can witness a music light show or the popular gingerbread house.

A synchronized light show set to holiday music located at 649 Old Coach Road in Westerville. Shows begin after Thanksgiving and run through December.

The event runs from 5 - 10 p.m. beginning the day after Thanksgiving and features beautifully lit houses located at 288 Fox Glen Drive in East Pickerington.

The camp features festive decorations, complete with an animated light show.

Lights of Glenross: Beginning Nov. 24

It's known as Ohio's largest free choreographed light show. Visitors are invited to drive past more than 300 homes, all decorated in lights choreographed to holiday music.

Lucy Depp Park Light Show: Nov. 26 - first week of Jan.

Drive through seven and a half acres, decked out in more than 60,000 holiday lights. The entire show loop runs half a mile long and features six beautifully decorated houses. You can find it at 9360 Frabell Drive in Powell.

Magical Lights of Winter: Nov. 20 - Jan. 9

Drive through two miles of lights synced to music at the National Trail Raceway.

Scioto Mile: Nov. 24 - Jan. 3

Walk the Scioto Mile and enjoy a holiday light display lining the downtown riverfront.

Segaway Holiday Lights Tour: Dec. 1 - Dec. 23

Enjoy the holiday lights while cruising through downtown Columbus, including along the Scioto Mile and through the Arena District, on a segway.

State Auto’s Christmas Corner: Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 3

The corner of 518 E. Broad Street will once again light up for the holidays, complete with a nativity scene and live choir.

Wildlights: Nov. 19 - Jan. 2

The Columbus Zoo transforms into a twinkling display for the holidays. Enjoy the many lights, meet a reindeer, roast s’mores and more.

Wonderlights Christmas: Nov. 12 - Jan. 9

One million LED lights are all synchronized to holiday music in this drive-thru display, said to be the largest in Ohio. You can find the show at the Hartford Fairgrounds.

City Lighting Ceremonies

The holiday celebration on Dec. 3 will take place at 6:30 p.m., followed by a shopping open house on the 4th and parade on the 5th.

This year's ceremony will take place from 5 - 7 p.m. at Coffman Park, featuring Santa, crafts, ice sculpting and more.

More than 2 million bulbs will light up Easton Town Center, accompanied by live music and other festivities.

The Holiday in the Heights Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Grandview Avenue and run through 7 p.m.

The Annual Christmas Walk returns, with a tree lighting ceremony and Santa photos set to take place from 5 - 8 p.m.

The Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place from 2 - 5:30 p.m. at New Albany's Market Square, featuring pictures with Santa, live entertainment and horse and carriage rides.

The annual event takes place from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Statehouse on Capitol Square. The tree lighting will be accompanied by the Columbus Children's Choir.

Festivities include horse-drawn carriage rides, ice sculpting and more. The events take place from 5 - 8 p.m. at Columbus Street and various other locations around the village.

The ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. in Village Green Park, accompanied by a Holiday Concert.

The tree lighting ceremony takes place at 7:30 p.m., complete with carriage rides, a Santa visit and more.

The tree lighting begins at 7 p.m. at Westerville City Hall, with holiday festivities running from 5 - 8 p.m.

The ceremony runs from 5:30 - 6 p.m. at the Southeast Village Green in Worthington.

Note: Events will be added to this list as more are announced.