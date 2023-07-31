Documents indicate Circleville officer was not fired for deploying K-9, but for violating department policies

Officer Ryan Speakman with the Circleville Police Department was fired last week.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Documents from the Circleville Police Department indicate an officer was not fired for releasing a K-9 on a surrendering truck driver earlier this month. Rather, the officer violated multiple policies during the review of the incident.

The documents reveal Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer told officer Ryan Speakman on July 19 that he was already informed to "stop going around to everyone talking about the deployment."

On July 4, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were attempting to pull over a semitruck on U.S. 23 driven by 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose after an inspector noticed a missing mudflap. Rose did not stop for about 20 minutes. Once he did stop, officers exited their vehicles with guns drawn and Rose pulled away.

The chase eventually ended once Rose drove over a spike strip.

OSHP body camera footage shows Rose standing outside of the truck with his hands in the air. A trooper can be heard yelling, "Come to me!"

Newly released bodycam footage from Speakman shows him arriving to the scene and immediately telling Rose to get on the ground or else he would release the dog on him. Speakman ordered Rose to get on the ground five times before the K-9 was deployed. While yelling can be heard on Speakman's bodycam video, it's unclear if he could hear the trooper's commands to not release the dog.

On July 20, Baer wrote in a report that Speakman told him that he only spoke to other CPD employees about the incident. Later in the day, Speakman was issued an internal investigation notice and was scheduled to do an interview the following day. Later on, Speakman told Baer he also talked to his father and "maybe someone else in his family" but that was all.

Speakman brought a two-page list of people outside of CPD that he talked to on July 21, according to the documents. Investigators spoke with Speakman about the lists of people with whom he discussed the incident and review board. Speakman would later reveal two more people to whom he talked. Baer said he put Speakman on administrative leave as investigators were completing their investigation into the officer's conduct where he "released confidential information and was deceptive when asked for information."

During the July 21 meeting, Speakman stated that the list of people he spoke with was "huge" and that he should have known better.

Three days later, a deputy chief instructed two detectives to deliver a letter to Speakman's house. Documents say Speakman became visibly upset after reading the letter.

The letter delivered to him dated July 24 indicated that a pre-disciplinary conference would be held the next day. The letter also indicated that Speakman was accused of violating three department policies:

Failure to disclose or misrepresenting material facts or making any false or misleading statements on any application, examination form or other official document, report or form, or during the course of any work-related investigation

Criminal, dishonest or disgraceful conduct that adversely affects the member's relationship with the department

Dishonest or dishonest actions.

On July 26, the police department announced the officer's termination saying, "Speakman's actions during the review of his canine apprehension of Rose on July 4 shows that Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers."