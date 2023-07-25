DeWine calls for better police training after Circleville officer deploys K9 on truck driver

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine says that Ohio is in need of better police training after watching the video where an officer with the Circleville Police Department deployed a K9 on a truck driver who surrendered following a pursuit.



"This incident in Circleville should be a lesson," DeWine said Tuesday after the Ohio School Safety Summit.



On July 4, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers attempted to pull over a semitruck in Jackson County on U.S. 35 to inspect the vehicle for a missing mud flap. However, according to an incident report, the driver did not stop the semi.



Jadarrius Rose, 23, kept driving for at least 20 minutes. Once he did stop, troopers got out of their vehicles with guns drawn and Rose drove away again. The chase finally ended after Rose drove over a spike strip.



He initially stayed in the truck and Circleville officers were called in to assist.



Bodycam footage from OSHP showed Rose exiting the truck. A trooper was heard yelling "come to me!"



As troopers tried to take him into custody, there was confusion over whether a K9 should be released. One trooper repeatedly told a Circleville officer to not release the K9 while Rose had his hands up. Despite the verbal commands from the trooper, the dog was released while Rose was kneeling.



Multiple officers were heard on video saying, "Get the dog off of him!"



After Rose was apprehended by officers, another trooper can be heard asking, "Was I not loud enough?"



While DeWine said he is not blaming anybody, he added that those in public office have to ensure every police officer in the state has "top-notch training." He said he plans to present recommendations to the General Assembly to make police training uniform across the state.