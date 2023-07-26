Police: Circleville officer who deployed K9 after pursuit terminated

A release from the department said that the officer, Ryan Speakman, was terminated, effective immediately on Wednesday.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The police officer who deployed a K9 on a surrendering truck driver following a pursuit has been fired, according to the Circleville Police Department.

“Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman’s actions during the review of his canine apprehension of suspect Jadarrius Rose on July 4 show that Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash and body camera video from the incident. Troopers can be heard on camera telling the officer to hold the dog back moments before the attack happened.

After a use of force review board reviewed the incident, it determined that the department’s policy for the use of canines was followed in the apprehension and arrest, according to the release. The service dog training facility used to train the dog affirmed that its training protocols were followed.

All of Circleville’s canines are being sent to Shallow Creek Kennels Inc. for evaluation and annual training.

Troopers tried pulling over a semi-truck in Jackson County on U.S. 35 to inspect the vehicle for a missing rear mudflap, but it did not stop, according to an OSHP incident report. Officers from Circleville were called in to assist.

The driver, 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose, did not stop for at least 20 minutes. Once he did stop, officers exited their vehicles with guns drawn and Rose pulled away.

The chase eventually ended once Rose drove over a spike strip, ripping away one of his left tires. Officers asked Rose to exit the truck, but he remained inside and called 911.

Body cam footage from OSHP showed Rose exiting the truck and a trooper can be heard yelling "come to me!"

As troopers tried to take him into custody, there is confusion over whether a K9 should be released.

One trooper repeatedly told the Circleville officer to not release the K9 while Rose has his hands up.

The trooper repeated that statement for a third time. Despite the warning from the trooper, the video showed the K9 approaching the driver. Rose was kneeling with his hands out at that time.

Multiple officers were then heard yelling, “get the dog off of him!”

After Rose is apprehended by officers, another trooper was heard saying, "was I not loud enough?"

Brian Higgins, a professor at the John Jay School of Criminal Justice, said Rose appeared to be compliant. Higgins said part of the problem appeared to be miscommunication between the state police and local counterparts.

"When you have other agencies that then descend on the incident. They have to be in some sort of agreement as to what the use of force practices will be,” Higgins said.