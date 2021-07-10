Columbus-based Designer Shoe Warehouse uses large following to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Designer Shoe Warehouse has quite a following on Instagram. During Hispanic Heritage Month, they’re using the platform to celebrate diversity within their company.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus-based Designer Shoe Warehouse has quite a following on Instagram. During Hispanic Heritage Month, they’re using the platform to celebrate diversity within their company.

When DSW launched an advertising campaign in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, they chose to highlight the histories, cultures, and contributions of their Hispanic associates.

“DSW has a lot of great opportunities to be represented and I was glad to be a part of one,” said associate Angela Brick. Brick is half Bolivian.

DSW recently put its employees in the spotlight on social media. The company showcased their designer shoes and accessories with some help from the office, giving Hispanic associates an opportunity to share what makes them unique.

“Easily, the number one thing for me would be the food,” says Brick. “You can go to any restaurant out there in Columbus and you can find some amazing Hispanic food. You can find Mexican, you can find Columbian, Peruvian, Bolivian. I mean, you name it. It’s out there.”

Millie Goberna is Cuban-American. This project gave her a platform to honor the place she came from.

“For me, the representation was important. It’s a way to honor our culture, our families. When you’re represented, they’re giving us a voice,” Goberna said.

However, the photoshoot was a bit intimidated for Goberna. “I was terrified actually,” she said. “I don’t like having my picture taken.”

Colombian-American associate Nicole Alanis says seeing the project finally come to life was exciting.

“Conversations about this campaign started more than a year ago,” Alanis told 10TV. “DSW wanted to be more inclusive and address its Hispanic customers in a different way.”

Alanis says she was proud to be included in the campaign.

“I mean, the entire process was great as far as the photoshoot and helping us feel comfortable because we are not used to being in the spotlight. It was a bit of a challenge for us,” says Alanis. “We had a ton of fun.”

Each Hispanic associate who wanted to participate in the campaign was able to share a few things about their heritage and their culture and celebrate what’s important to them.