Better Ohio Teen Drivers receives grant from 10TV

10TV’s Clay Gordon present a check for $4,400 to Mark Bloom, the founder of Better Ohio Teen Drivers to help expand services and cover training costs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV and the Tegna Foundation are proud to present Better Ohio Teen Drivers with a grant for work within the community and for its support of Maria’s Message.

Better Ohio Teen Drivers started in 2006 and has helped more than 10,000 Ohio teenagers learn beyond Drivers Education courses.

“The main concept of the day is to remove that first wide-eyed moment just purge that out of the teen driver’s system and replace what we call panic input with a train reaction,” said Bloom. “Anything they do with us in the program in a controlled environment they could experience any day of the week out and just everyday traffic."

The spin avoidance car, simulates spin outs and slippery weather, was part of a new groundbreaking study, published in the journal Transportation Research Record, conducted by OhioHealth Grant Medical Center Trauma Services and Better Ohio Teen Drivers.

“We kind of did the math on that thought, ‘Alright, why did these kids crash?’ A lot of people think it's because of the mobile device. Most of these crashes are driver error due to inexperience, leading to loss of control the vehicle,” said Bloom.

Nearly 800 teen drivers were included in the study.

