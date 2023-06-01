59-year-old man killed in Columbus hit-and-run; Law enforcement searching for driver

The crash happened on Fairwood Avenue, just south of Moler Road at 10:27 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for a driver suspected of hitting and killing a 59-year-old man with his vehicle in Columbus Wednesday night.

Alfred Wilkins, of Columbus, was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 while hauling a dump trailer south on Fairwood Avenue when the vehicle became disabled on the roadway.

OSHP said Wilkins attempted to make repairs to his vehicle when a 2012 Honda Civic heading south on Fairwood Avenue struck Wilkins and the trailer. Wilkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Civic ran away from the scene.

The Columbus Division of Police, Franklin County EMS, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office assisted OSHP at the scene.