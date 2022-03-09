Officials: Zanesville Masonic Temple fire caused by microwaved towel thrown into trash can

The fire happened back on Jan. 6. The building was about 120 years old.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Authorities have determined the fire that destroyed the Zanesville Masonic Temple was accidental after it started in a trash can.

The fire happened back on Jan. 6 at the building located at 36 North Fourth Street.

Before firefighters arrived, officers with the Zanesville Police Department entered the building to find heavy smoke, heat and limited visibility.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a man dangling out of a third-story window. He told firefighters he was trapped and had animals.

Crews were able to rescue both the man and several animals. The person was uninjured.

Although crews were working to fight the fire, it continued to spread, and the roof eventually collapsed.

An investigation found the fire started after someone heated a hand towel in a microwave and threw the towel into a trash can, causing the contents of the trash can to ignite.

Authorities say one person has been charged with obstruction of official business and falsification in connection with the fire. The name of this person is not being released at this time.

The building was used by the community and housed artist studios, businesses and organizations. The building was about 120 years old.

The fire ended up destroying nearly 500 pieces of art and displacing 60 businesses.

In late January, crews began to demolish the remaining structure.

Previous coverage











