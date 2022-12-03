Townhome fire that killed woman in east Columbus ruled accidental

Two men and a woman were inside at the time when a pan of cooking oil that had recently been used ignited, fire crews found.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus firefighters have ruled the cause of a deadly fire at a townhome complex in east Columbus on Saturday afternoon accidental.

Fire crews responded to the fire just before 4:30 p.m. at Carnaby Village Townhomes located on Lancer Way just northeast of Interstate 270 and East Main Street.

Two men and a woman were inside at the time when a pan of cooking oil that had recently been used ignited, according to an update from the Columbus Division of Fire.

Two of the men were able to escape, but the woman reportedly was afraid of thick smoke and refused to come down the stairs. According to the release, the men attempted to convince the woman to jump from the window, but she was unable to escape.

Responding firefighters were able to contain the fire, but not before the woman died in the flames.

“It's very tough,” said Martin. “You know it puzzles us and it's not how it's supposed to work, we're supposed to get here in time to get them out,” he said.

According to Martin, the fire damaged the first and second floors of the townhouse.