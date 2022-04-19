COTA lifts mask requirements on all buses, other vehicles after federal ruling

COTA announced an end to its mask mandate on Tuesday, effective immediately.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Passengers on Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) vehicles are no longer required to wear masks.

The transit authority's decision comes after a recent ruling from a federal judge in Florida which voided national mask mandates on airplanes, buses and other forms of public transportation.

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle’s ruling alleged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not follow proper rulemaking when implementing the mask mandate. It came after the CDC recently extended its mandate for transportation through May 3, saying it would allow for more time to study the BA.2 COVID-19 variant's presence in the United States.

In response to the ruling, the CDC said it will no longer require masks on public transportation, though officials continue to recommend that people wear masks indoors.

In a release, COTA said masks will remain optional, adding, "Customers might experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours as this announcement circulates, and we ask them to exhibit understanding and patience during this brief period."

COTA joins a growing list of transportation providers that have since dropped mask mandates. Uber and Lyft also announced an end to mandates on Tuesday.