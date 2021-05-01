'It has to stop now': Community rallies behind family of Andre' Hill

People lined the street of Brentnell Avenue to show their support for the family of Andre' Hill Tuesday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After the funeral service ended for Andre' Hill, the man shot and killed by former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy, his family led a procession to the Brentnell Recreation Center.

That's where Hill's family says he grew up, and loved to spend time there with family and friends.

Friends, family and supporters lined Brentnall Avenue, holding signs of peace and spelling Andre' Hill's name.

“This has been going on too long, and it has to stop now,” said Renee Hope.

Hope says she knows Hill's family, and says she is there to support the family, and others in the community.

“We are here for Andre'. We are here for Andre's family and we are here for our people, the people of the city, of the state, and in this country,” Hope said.

Scott Solsman did not know Hill, but says he needed to be here.

“To show by my presence how sad I am about what happened, and how indignant I am how the Franklin County Sheriff's office and the Columbus police department have been administered,” Solsman said.

The crowd gathered as the casket arrived, and was placed into a horse-drawn carriage.

Mourners released balloons with Andre Hill's name printed on it.

Hope wants this to be the last funeral like this she has to attend.