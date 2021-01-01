Spiritual leaders send letter to Columbus officials urging change

The shooting of Andre' Hill has sparked more than 20 spiritual leaders in Columbus to craft a letter and deliver it to the mayor and other city leaders.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an emotional press conference on Thursday, Andre' Hill's daughter, Karissa, said her father was simply murdered.

“There were 22 officers on the scene with body footage, and not one of the them helped my dad. The first time they touch him is to put handcuffs on him,” Karissa said.



The shooting of Andre' Hill has sparked more than 20 spiritual leaders in Columbus to craft a letter and deliver it to Mayor Andrew Ginther, Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr., and Police Chief Thomas Quinlan.

Three of the leaders, Bishop Robert Brennan, Bishop Timothy Clarke, and Pastor Rich Nathan spoke with 10TV's Richard Solomon.

Normally, the three men would have a New Year’s Eve lesson on their minds, but this year they're thinking about a call to end unjustified police killings.

“What we have in the case of Andre’ Hill and in the case of Casey Goodson Jr., and so many in the black community, right now, unfortunately is a legitimate reason to fear even when you’re doing right,” Nathan said.