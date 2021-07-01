Columbus Zoo to host ‘Military Family Free Days’ in July

Active-duty service members and veterans will need to present their military ID or other proof of service to receive the offer.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting “Military Family Free Days” in honor of those serving our country.

From July 3-11, military personnel, both past and present, and their immediate family can get free admission to the zoo and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay.

Active-duty service members and veterans will need to present their military ID or other proof of service to receive the offer.

The zoo defines immediate family as active veterans, retired military personnel, active duty military personnel, Reserves and Guard members, their spouse/domestic partner and any children living in the household.

Discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay is $25.99 per person for the service member, as well as for their immediate family members, and $23.99 per child or senior in the party.

The zoo will also be featuring the Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial from July 7-11. The traveling memorial depicts the fallen Marines and Navy Corpsman of Columbus based Lima Company.