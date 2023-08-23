Zoombezi Bay to hold 'quiet after hours' Aug. 25 for guests with sensory needs

Guests can enjoy the attractions of the waterpark during a less stimulating time without the added background sounds, such as music throughout the park.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zoombezi Bay will be offering a "quiet after hours" event this Friday, Aug. 25 for guests with sensory sensitivities.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy the attractions of the waterpark during a less stimulating time without the added background sounds, such as music throughout the park.

Tickets are $16.99 per general guest and free for season pass holders. Tickets must be pre-purchased before the event, as the number of available tickets is limited. Both season pass holders and general guests must pre-register.

The following options and amenities are available during this after-hours event:

Select attractions, rides and food and beverage options

Sensory kits with noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and fidget devices (Sensory kits are available at Guest Relations for a $10 refundable deposit on a first-come, first-served basis)

Calming areas for individuals who may benefit from a quiet space for self-regulation

Some noises, including whistle blows, will still be in place for safety purposes.

For more information and to register for this event, click here.

Additional quiet hours events will be held at the Columbus Zoo throughout the rest of this year. Some of those events include a Sensory-Friendly Halloween Character Meet and Treat experience on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a Sensory-Friendly Light Stroll during this year's Wildlights on Nov. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.