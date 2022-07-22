Columbus Zoo announces death of 6-year-old koala

The zoo said Thoar was humanely euthanized on Monday after his health had significantly declined.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the passing 6-year-old koala, Thoar.

In a post on Facebook, the zoo said Thoar was humanely euthanized on Monday after his health had significantly declined.

“Our Animal Care and Health teams had been monitoring him closely, providing round the clock medical and supportive care. Samples have been sent to veterinary specialists to help us understand his decline,” the post read.

Thoar was born on Dec. 18, 2015 at the San Diego Zoo and moved to Columbus on June 8, 2017.

It was recommended Thoar breed with Katy and their first offspring, Ellin, was born on July 5, 2020.

One keeper fondly remembered Thoar as a ‘spunky koala’ who enjoyed breezy days in the nook of the outdoor hut.

“When he wasn’t asleep in his ‘squishy’ position, he would occasionally enjoy a walk with his keepers into the eucalyptus cooler to tell them exactly what kind he wanted.”

The zoo said another keeper worked hard to train Thoar to go outside and come in on his own.

“He got to the point where he knew what time it was and when one of the keepers would go out to get him, he would immediately start climbing down to either go out to the yard or come in for the day,” the zoo wrote.

The zoo also included another story where a keeper was attempting to bring Thoar inside for the night but he was getting so much praise from guests for his handsomeness.

“When Thoar finally climbed down the tree, Alicia said, ‘Good job, Thoar!,’ and turned around so they could walk in, but instead, Thoar jumped back onto the tree, and everyone laughed.”