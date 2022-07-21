Animals at Columbus Zoo enjoy donated field turf from Ohio Stadium

The turf helps protect animals from walking or lying directly on hard surfaces and helps improve foot health and overall wellbeing.

POWELL, Ohio — New turf has been installed at Ohio Stadium ahead of the Buckeyes' 2022 season, but where has the old turf gone? Some people were able to purchase a piece of the old field, but some of it also went to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The zoo said Ohio State University donated some of the old turf for animals to enjoy.

Many animals move inside during the winter months for warmth, natural nesting/denning behaviors and other reasons.

The turf helps protect animals from walking or lying directly on hard surfaces and helps improve foot health and overall well-being.

The zoo said the turf is being used in several different ways. Flamingos and pelicans enjoy the naturalistic feel of the turf, reptiles enjoy laying on it and stingrays and sea lions use it as a different surface to rub against.