Columbus State transfer students to get full tuition at Capital University

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Capital University is partnering with Columbus State Community College to offer full tuition scholarships to students who transfer from CSCC to Capital for a Bachelor's Degree.

The announcement was made Dec. 7 and will grant transfer students full tuition and coverage of mandatory fees as part of Capital's "Main Street Scholarship."

To be eligible for the scholarship, transfer students must meet Pell Grant eligibility requirements and enroll at Capital for next year's fall semester, according to a release from the university. Main Street Scholarships are annual and renewable but are subject to GPA requirements and full-time enrollment.

“Motivated students shouldn’t be held back by financial difficulties,” said David Kaufman, Capital University president. “We’re proud to partner with Columbus State as part of our ongoing commitment to empower all undergraduate students to achieve success through a Capital University education. I’m not aware of another partnership like this, in which a two-year public institution and a four-year private institution sat down to create a transfer-specific financial aid model to maximize student success.”

The school has released other initiatives in the past for transfer students, including a grant-funded partnership to provide housing for Columbus State students at Capital, an enhanced 2+2 academic program, a shared admission recruiter and faculty collaboration between the two institutions.

"Student debt is avoidable through our Preferred Pathway 2+2 partnerships,” said David Harrison, president of Columbus State Community College. “This new opportunity for Columbus State graduates to earn a tuition-free bachelor's degree from Capital University is our strongest offer yet. This partnership will make a big difference for students and families."