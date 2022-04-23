Columbus police searching for missing 67-year-old man last seen in Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 65-year-old man who was last seen on the city’s west side Saturday.
Police said between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Denver Fields was last seen walking away from his home in the area of South Terrance Avenue and West Broad Street.
Police describe Fields as being 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighing 152 pounds and having gray hair and green eyes.
At last sight, Fields was wearing a red sweatshirt, red and black flannel pants and black shoes. Police added that he has a full gray beard and wears glasses.
Police said that Fields suffers from dementia and other health issues.
Anyone with information on Fields’ location is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.