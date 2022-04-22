Crowds gather in stands at Delaware County Fairgrounds for Trump rally

Some people came as far as California and Florida to hear the former president speak Saturday night.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump will arrive Saturday evening in Delaware County to rally in support of a slate of Republican candidates that are running for office on May 3.

The 45th President of the United States is known for holding large rallies in the state and Saturday’s 7 p.m. event at the Delaware County Fairgrounds is expected to attract thousands of supporters.

Those attending the rally are encouraged to arrive early. Entry begins at 2 p.m. and everyone who enters will be wanded by security.

Below is a list of prohibited items for the rally:

Aerosols

Alcoholic beverages

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, placards

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

E-Cigarettes

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Firearms

Glass, thermal and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs/placards

Weapons

And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

Trump endorsed JD Vance for U.S. Senate last week. In a statement, Trump described Vance as “the candidate most qualified and ready to win in November.”

Jonathan Riches drove 17.5 hours from Tampa, Florida.

“This is my 46th Trump rally,” Riches said.

Andra Griffin drove from Bradenton, Florida.

“This is a double-digit for me. I think it’s 10 or 11 rallies,” Griffin said.

One couple jumped on a plane from San Diego.

“We took red-eye, we got in early this morning,” Amy Lee said.

The Trump supporters 10TV spoke with say they still haven’t moved on from last November’s election, holding to the theory it was stolen, even though there’s no proof to support it.

“I don’t know if I will ever accept the election results,” Griffin said.

They are, however, unified against those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Anybody who broke the law that day, that’s on them they should never have done that,” said Rick Frazier of St. Mary’s, Ohio.

“We are for law and order. The people who broke the law, that is not a good thing,” Griffin said.

For people like Riches, Saturday’s rally is another chance for him to get his photo with the former president.