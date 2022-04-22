x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio

AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old boy abducted by mother in Clark County, police say

The Springfield Police Department said Kaiden Coran was taken by his mother, 25-year-old Khadejha Coran, around 5:22 p.m. in the 700 block of Selma Road.
Credit: Springfield Police Department
Kaiden Coran

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old who was abducted by his non-custodial mother Friday afternoon in Clark County, according to law enforcement officials.

The Springfield Police Department said Kaiden Coran was taken by his mother, 25-year-old Khadejha Coran, around 5:22 p.m. in the 700 block of Selma Road.

Kaiden is described as 3 feet tall, weighs 75 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with no sleeves, dark blue shorts and red and black Nike cleats.

Khadejha is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sports bra, grey pants and a dark green or blue jacket. 

The vehicle involved in the alert is a green 2007 Ford Focus with an Ohio license plate of HRE 8196.

Anyone who sees Kaiden, Khadejha or the suspected vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-877-262-3764. The Springfield Police Department can also be called at 937-324-7680.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

COVID-19 cases slightly rise, but no spikes at Ohio hospitals