AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old boy abducted by mother in Clark County, police say

The Springfield Police Department said Kaiden Coran was taken by his mother, 25-year-old Khadejha Coran, around 5:22 p.m. in the 700 block of Selma Road.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old who was abducted by his non-custodial mother Friday afternoon in Clark County, according to law enforcement officials.

Kaiden is described as 3 feet tall, weighs 75 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with no sleeves, dark blue shorts and red and black Nike cleats.

Khadejha is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sports bra, grey pants and a dark green or blue jacket.

The vehicle involved in the alert is a green 2007 Ford Focus with an Ohio license plate of HRE 8196.