Columbus police safely locate missing 67-year-old man in Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE: Columbus police have safely located Denver Fields.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 65-year-old man who was last seen on the city’s west side Saturday.

Police said between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Denver Fields was last seen walking away from his home in the area of South Terrance Avenue and West Broad Street.

Police describe Fields as being 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighing 152 pounds and having gray hair and green eyes.

At last sight, Fields was wearing a red sweatshirt, red and black flannel pants and black shoes. Police added that he has a full gray beard and wears glasses.

Police said that Fields suffers from dementia and other health issues.