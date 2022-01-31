Man charged with murder in 2020 road rage shooting of 35-year-old mother

Ricky Williams Jr. is charged with murder and felonious assault for the 2020 fatal shooting of Christina Perry.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have charged a man accused of fatally shooting a 35-year-old mother during a road rage incident nearly a year and a half ago.

Ricky Williams Jr., 22, is charged with murder and felonious assault for the 2020 shooting that resulted in Christina Perry’s death.

Perry was driving on East Livingston Avenue with her 13-year-old son on Oct. 25 just after 8 p.m. when the incident took place.

At the time, investigators said someone driving a white Chevy was travelling west on Livingston Avenue when they pulled up behind Perry, became impatient, and shot at her vehicle several times.

One of the bullets struck Perry, who police said was unable to stop her vehicle. She was taken to Grant Medical Center where she later pronounced dead.

“It’s bad enough that somebody has to senselessly lose their life over a road rage shooting, but for their 13-year-old son to have to sit there and watch the whole thing is just hard to stomach,” said Columbus Police Sergeant Terry McConnell.

In an update Monday, investigators said they were able to link Williams to the Chevy, as well as "other evidence." They did not detail that evidence, though investigators did say the weapon used to kill Perry was also linked to another crime.

Records show Williams was previously arrested on domestic violence and drug-related charges, and was already incarcerated when investigators issued a warrant for his arrest in Perry's murder.

“She was a hard worker, loving and kind person,” said Vicky Perry, Christina's mother. “I say to those out here getting so mad over a few seconds or disruption in their daily routine: Slow down, calm down. One second isn’t worth all lives you will destroy because you were angry.”