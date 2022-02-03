42-year-old man killed in north Columbus shooting

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot with a woman who was waiting nearby.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a homicide after a man was killed in a shooting early Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of E. Dublin Granville Road on the report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old Jonathan Reddy suffering from a gunshot wound. Reddy was pronounced dead by medics at 12:56 a.m.

Police say Reddy met with the suspect at a motel in the area. The man got into Reddy's vehicle and after a short interaction, shot Reddy.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with a woman who was waiting nearby.

This is the 10th homicide in Columbus this year.