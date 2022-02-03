42-year-old man killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a homicide after a man was killed in a shooting early Thursday.
According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of E. Dublin Granville Road on the report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old Jonathan Reddy suffering from a gunshot wound. Reddy was pronounced dead by medics at 12:56 a.m.
Police say Reddy met with the suspect at a motel in the area. The man got into Reddy's vehicle and after a short interaction, shot Reddy.
The suspect fled the scene on foot with a woman who was waiting nearby.
This is the 10th homicide in Columbus this year.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).