Columbus nonprofit looking to get to root of gun violence with gun safety initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Stopping gun violence has been a hot topic the past couple of years in Columbus and some are stepping up to try and make a difference this weekend.

The nonprofit organization Connecting Kids Inside Out will host their GUNSAFE Prevention program this Saturday at the Linden Community Center.

Something Kenyatta Gibson, a mother, said is needed.

"It’s just heartbreaking. These kids are not getting a chance to live life,” said Gibson. “And just thinking about my daughter…I don’t ever want a stray bullet to hit her.”

10TV also spoke with Dr. John Little, pastor of Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church, and Charmaine Tinker, principal of Medina Middle School.

“Project GUNSAFE is an opportunity to let parents know we, first of all, we want young people to be safe in your homes,” Little said.

Tinker said kids will be taught gun safety, and parents provided with locks and safes for guns.

“In my years as a principal, for over 47 years I’ve buried five students. I don’t want to do that much more. They’re teenagers, they’re children,” Tinker said.