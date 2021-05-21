14-year-old boy injured in Columbus shooting

Police said the boy walked into the Mount Carmel Franklinton emergency room around 9 p.m. Thursday after being shot in his eye.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Thursday night, according to Columbus police.

He was taken to another hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Police said the shooting happened on Canonby Place, about a mile south of Mount Carmel Franklinton,

Police have not released additional information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.