Police: 17-year-old hurt in west Columbus shooting

Officers were called just after 9:30 p.m. to Chicago Avenue on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting in west Columbus Monday night.

Officers were called just after 9:30 p.m. to Chicago Avenue on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.