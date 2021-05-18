Police: 17-year-old hurt in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting in west Columbus Monday night.
Officers were called just after 9:30 p.m. to Chicago Avenue on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4220 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.