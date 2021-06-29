Columbus man pleads guilty to hate crime after making anti-Semitic remarks to neighbors

Court documents detail Schifer reportedly spitting on his neighbors and at one point breaking their window.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to a hate crime that involved making anti-Semitic threats toward his neighbors.

Douglas G. Schifer, 66, faces up to one year in prison and a fine of $100,000 for charges stemming from an incident in November 2020. On that day, court documents show Schifer made references about gassing Jewish people and burning them in ovens.

A criminal complaint says a neighbor came out to see his dog and Schifer's dog barking at a shared fence between the two properties. The neighbor said Schifer started yelling and said "I will poison your dog if it comes back to the fence."

Court documents detail Schifer reportedly spitting on his neighbors and at one point breaking their window.

In addition, Schifer allegedly stated he would shoot them, poison their dog and burn down a garage they were remodeling into an apartment.

On November 11, a Columbus police detective interviewed Schifer over the phone, who said "I blew up on them. I did," but denied making threats to shoot them or making any anti-Semitic comments.

The complaint says despite Schifer denying he broke the window, he offered to pay for it.