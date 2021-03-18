Columbus man charged with hate crime after allegedly making anti-Semitic remarks, breaking neighbor's window

If convicted, Douglas Schifer would face up to one year in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man accused of making anti-Semitic threats against his neighbors and breaking one of their windows has been charged with a hate crime.

Douglas G. Schifer, 65, allegedly used force and the threat of force to intimidate one of his neighbors on Nov. 7, 2020, according to the Acting U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio.

The criminal complaint says a neighbor came out to see his dog and Schifer's dog barking at a shared fence between the two properties. The neighbor said Schifer started yelling and said "I will poison your dog if it comes back to the fence."

Schifer was allegedly still at the fence when he approached one of the neighbors and spat on him.

The complaint goes on to tell several incidents where Schifer made references about gassing Jewish people and burning them in ovens.

Schifer also allegedly broke one of their windows. When the neighbor and their guests went outside to investigate, he heard Schifer's front door close.

In addition, Schifer allegedly stated he would shoot them, poison their dog and burn down a garage they were remodeling into an apartment.

On November 11, a Columbus police detective interviewed Schifer over the phone, who said "I blew up on them. I did" but denied making threats to shoot them or making any anti-Semitic comments.

The complaint says despite Schifer denying he broke the window, he offered to pay for it.