Columbus police look for suspect after hitting officer with car, fleeing shooting scene

Shots were fired around West Mound Street and Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop area just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a shooting suspect after he fled from police Wednesday night.

Shots were fired around West Mound Street and Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop area just after 10:30 p.m.

While searching the area, an officer found shell casings and the suspect. The officer approached the suspect, who then got into his car and hit the officer, according to police

The officer is reported to be okay but did lose his gun for a moment. The gun has since been recovered, police said.

The suspect is still on the loose. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

