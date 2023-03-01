City and owners of Latitude Five25 work on agreement to sell property

Legal representation for the city of and Paxe Latitude met for hours to come to a resolution for the fate of the property.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Instead of a hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Franklin County Municipal Court, legal representation for the City of Columbus and Paxe Latitude, the owners of Latitude Five25, met for hours to come to a resolution for the fate of the property.

On Christmas, residents were evacuated abruptly after a piper burst, taking only what they could carry to an emergency shelter. Many displaced residents are now staying in hotels.

The property was condemned by the city last week due to unsafe conditions of the buildings.

The city says the buildings, located at 525 Sawyer Blvd., were found to be without potable water, heat and a working fire suppression system. Additionally, only one of four elevators are working.

Last week Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced plans to file a motion for contempt.

That hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning, but instead representation from both sides met for hours behind closed doors to discuss a resolution that would include the sale of the property.