'It's unfortunate that we have to leave': Latitude Five25 shuts down, forcing residents out

Residents say the building is plagued by electrical issues, flooding, broken elevators, cold rooms and other hazards.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents living in a Near East Side apartment are scrambling to find new housing after the building was shut down Friday.

According to the City of Columbus, 104 residents have been housed temporarily at area hotels.

The city said the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is working to find permanent housing for those residents who already qualify for vouchers. All other former residents of Latitude Five25 are being assisted by R.H. Brown and Company and the Community Shelter Board.

"I knew that it was only a matter of time before something bad happened, but I didn't think it was going to happen like this," said Brandy Newsome, a resident.

The city said the buildings were found to be without potable water, heat and a working fire suppression system. In addition, only one of the four elevators was working.

"We were here last summer when the air conditioning stopped working and some of the units were 80 to 85 degrees, if not hotter, and so, unfortunately, we have a long history with this building," said Anthony Celebrezze III, assistant director of the City of Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services.

"This is a tough situation that these tenants don't deserve to be in, and so the city and county and many other agencies are making sure that what happens today and going forward that they have a good experience and that they end up ultimately in stable housing that they can live in and move forward with their lives."

Residents said it's going to be difficult to find another place to live, but they're hoping for the best.

"It's unfortunate that we have to leave, but, you know, it's going day by day," said Natasha Lewis, a resident. "It's very stressful, but they're helping out and I'm blessed," she said.

Both the city and Franklin County have each committed $750,000 for housing and support costs for the residents during the transition.

The City Attorney’s Office filed contempt charges against the property owners on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Latitude Five25 residents that require additional housing assistance should contact the Community Shelter Board at 614-221-9195 or info@csb.org.