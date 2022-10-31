Woman injured in New York City taxi cab crash still recovering in hospital 4 months later

Meisha Wallace had her leg amputated and has undergone 28 surgeries since being hit by a taxi cab in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A trip that was supposed to last four days is now a nightmare the family of Miesha Wallace has been living for the last four months.

Kiara Brown, her mother Miesha Wallace, and Aunt Carla McCullough were in New York City.

Wallace was ran over by a taxi cab that jumped the curb and injured several people, leaving three, including Wallace, in critical condition.

"I'm not sure...how long we'll live with this fear,” Brown said. “More than anything…I just wish it wasn't her."

Wallace is still in a hospital bed in NYC. Brown said the day haunts her.

“I think we'd all seen this bicyclist get hit. It was just carnage. A lot of blood. A lot of commotion,” Brown said.

Wallace’s leg was amputated and she’s still in critical condition. She’s had 28 surgeries, and McCullough is fearful she’s losing hope.

"I mean she's…she's fighting. She's trying so hard to get better in a [different] city. She's losing hope, she's been here so long, so very long,” McCullough said.

The two have been back and forth visiting so Wallace isn't alone. When 10TV spoke with McCullough, she was still in New York.

The two said they want to get Wallace back in a facility in Columbus where they can be together.

"More than anything she needs to come home so that we can do those things and not be so far away,” said Brown.